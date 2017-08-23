Newsvine

U.S. diplomats in Cuba suffered brain injuries after sonic attack - Axios

Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: Axios
Seeded on Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:16 AM
Axios reports;

American diplomats in Cuba have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury — and central nervous damage — after an apparent attack with a sonic weapon targeted their homes, per a review of medical records by CBS News.

The State Department hasn't explicitly identified the source of the attack or what person or entity might have carried it out. The Cuban government has denied any involvement with the incident.

Why it matters: The severity of the apparent injuries goes far beyond what was originally reported, so it stands to reason that President Trump's administration might choose to respond strongly given his prior rhetoric on Cuba, especially given that the report notes that the attacks on Americans are continuing.

 

