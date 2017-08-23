Comey takes lecture post at Howard University - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Former FBI Director James Comey will deliver a keynote address to Howard University students in the coming weeks and take on a part-time post giving lectures at the school.

The university said Wednesday that Comey, who was fired earlier this year by President Donald Trump, would speak at the convocation slated for Sept. 22, which is designed to welcome students to the historically black university.

Comey also will hold a one-year position at Howard, delivering a series of five lectures related to public policy, the university said.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Comey to Howard,” Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick said in a statement. “His expertise and understanding of the challenges we continue to face today will go a long way in sparking rich discussion and advancing meaningful debates across campus.”