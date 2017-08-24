Agitated Trump lashes out at McConnell, Ryan, Clapper, media - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Trump goes on a Twitter attack Thursday morning, just days after telling a Phoenix crowd, ‘I don’t do Twitter-storms.’

President Donald Trump escalated his war of words with congressional leaders on Thursday morning, accusing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan of provoking a "mess" over the debt ceiling, while also lashing out at the news media and former intelligence official James Clapper.

The declarations came in a series of tweets that Trump fired off early Thursday, which also included a retweet of a picture of himself covering an image of former President Barack Obama with the caption, "The Best Eclipse Ever!"

For days, Trump has bounced wildly between scripted messages calling for unity in the wake of Charlottesville and enthusiastic attacks on his opponents and fellow Republicans alike, underscoring how difficult a packed legislative calendar could prove in September for a president yet to achieve any substantial legislative wins while rapidly alienating his own party leadership.

Trump took special aim at McConnell, who has reportedly grown weary of the president's scattershot approach to the presidency. Both McConnell's and Trump's teams had issued statements on Wednesday downplaying the tension, saying the two were working together on shared legislative goals.

"The only problem I have with Mitch McConnell is that, after hearing Repeal & Replace for 7 years, he failed!That should NEVER have happened!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The morning missives come just two days after Trump told the crowd at a Phoenix campaign rally, "I don't do Twitter-storms."