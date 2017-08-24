Ohio insurer fills Obamacare's last 'bare' county - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Every county in the country will now have at least one insurer selling Obamacare plans next year.

CareSource agreed to offer coverage in Paulding County, Ohio, a rural area along the Indiana border that was the country's last remaining bare county, the Ohio Department of Insurance announced this morning.

Despite President Donald Trump's claims that Obamacare is "dead" and repeal efforts in Congress, the Ohio announcement is the latest evidence that the health care law's insurance markets are proving to be resilient.

Nationwide, there have been 82 counties, with nearly 100,000 customers, that at some point this year have been at risk of not having any insurance options in 2018. But state regulators have aggressively worked with insurers to fill those gaps.