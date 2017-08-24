Our 50-50 nation trends 60-40 - Axios

Axios reports;

I was struck by this rat-tat-tat series of findings in a new Quinnipiac University Poll ...

(Aug. 17-22; 1,514 voters nationwide; margin: +/-3.1 points).

Why it matters: "Elected on his strength as a deal-maker, [Trump is] now overwhelmingly considered a divider."

59% think he has encouraged white-supremacist groups; 3% think he has discouraged them; 35% no impact.

65% think "the level of hatred and prejudice in the U.S. has increased" since Trump's election; 2% think it's decreased; 32% say it hasn't changed.

Too much prejudice in the U.S. today; 55%; too much political correctness: 40%.

62 - 31% think he's doing more to divide than unite the country.

62 - 35 % think he doesn't provide the U.S. with moral leadership.

60 - 32% disapprove of Trump's response to the events in Charlottesville.

61 - 36% think he is not honest.

61 - 37% think he does not have good leadership skills.

57 - 40% think he does not care about average Americans.

68 - 29% think he is not level -headed.

59 - 38% think he is a strong person.

55 - 43% think he is intelligent.

63 - 34% think he does not share their values.

54 - 36% trust the media more than Trump.