Rick Perry and his own grid study are saying very different things - Vox

Vox reports;

The analysis finds that the grid is perfectly reliable without coal plants.

Back in April, Energy Secretary Rick Perry announced that his agency would be conducting a review of power grid reliability. His comments at the time, as well as similar comments from EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, led many observers — me included — to expect that the study would be agitprop, designed to justify keeping coal and nuclear power plants open.

Somewhat surprisingly, career staff at DOE got to work on the report and were, by all accounts, unimpeded. But those staffers were understandably nervous about what might happen to the report upon, ahem, political review, so in July, they leaked a mostly finished draft.

As analysis, it was thorough but not particularly remarkable. In particular, two of its central conclusions have been echoed in scores of similar reports:

Coal and nuclear plants are retiring primarily because of cheap natural gas. Next to that, renewable energy subsidies and environmental regulations play a marginal role in their shutdowns.

The retirement of these “baseload” plants has not impacted grid reliability. In fact, the power mix is more diverse than ever, and more reliable, too, “due to better planning, market discipline, and better operating rules and standards.”

What was somewhat remarkable is that those two conclusions flatly contradict what Perry and Pruitt have been saying about the “war on coal” and baseload power plants being necessary for reliability. Oops.

Now the report has officially been released.

It turns out, leaking the draft was a smart move on some staffer’s part. It makes a before-and-after comparison easy, so interference at the political level is simple to discern.

That forced transparency seems to have restrained the hand of political appointees at DOE friendly to coal and nuclear. To be sure, the report has been changed. Some baseload-friendly language has been added and the straightforward conclusion about reliability I quoted above is gone. A few coal-friendly policy recommendations were added. It’s definitely been massaged.

But the bones of the analysis remain the same and still indicate the same conclusion: There’s no reason in the world to keep coal plants open and only one reason to keep nuclear plants open — climate change, which the report never mentions.