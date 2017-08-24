The Daily Beast reports;

The Curious Case of the Dying Russian Diplomats

Since November, at least six have passed away. Only one is known to have been murdered.

MINSK, Belarus â On Thursday morning Moscow confirmed that yet another Russian diplomat died far away from his homeland, raising all sorts of speculation about why so many Russian emissaries of various ranksâat least sixâhave given up the ghost since November.

One was shot in cold blood on camera in Turkey. One was reported dead, but wasn't. The rest may well have died of natural causes, given the actuarial facts in the Russian Federation. Life expectancy for men is slightly more than 66, and coronary disease accounts for almost half the country's dead.

But in a world where the Russian government is accused regularly of murdering enemies with exotic poisons, amateur sleuths are quick to surmise, without any proof, that someone may be hitting back. And the singular dearth of information about the dead makes conspiracy theories easy to spin. Were they diplomats or spies? Loyal servants of the Kremlin or traitors? Theories abounds where facts are lacking.

What's known about the latest case is that Russian Ambassador to Sudan Migayas Shirinskiy died at his house in the country's capital of Khartoum. The Al Arabiya television channel reported on Wednesday night, that the diplomat was found dead in the residence swimming pool. It is perhaps worth noting that the usual daytime temperature in Khartoum this time of year is well over 100 Fahrenheit.

There are more than a few Russian officials of a certain age who have been serving the state since the Soviet era, among them President Vladimir Putin, who will celebrate his 65th birthday this year.