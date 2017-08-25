Newsvine

North Korea fires multiple short-range projectiles into sea: South Korea | Reuters

Reuters reports;

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea early on Saturday fired several short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast from its eastern Kangwon province, South Korea’s military said.

The South Korean Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles flew in a northeasterly direction for about 250 kilometers (155 miles) into the sea.

Earlier, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said a ballistic missile may have been fired, without citing a source.

The launch is the first by the North since it test-fired a missile on July 28 that could have been designed to reach 10,000 km, putting parts of the U.S. mainland within reach.

Developing...

