CIA officials anxious about Director Mike Pompeo's ties to Trump - Business Insider

Business Insider reports;

After numerous CIA officials expressed concern about Director Mike Pompeo's close ties to President Donald Trump to The Washington Post, the CIA dismissed the story as "ridiculous."

Confirmed not long after Trump's inauguration, Pompeo has been overseeing the Counterintelligence Mission Center, a role that puts him close to the FBI's ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

The center has followed the investigation closely, and it tipped off the FBI about potential collusion between Russian agents and Trump's campaign, according to The Post.

But now, CIA officials who spoke to the Post have started to worry that Pompeo — who once said Russia's interference in the 2016 US presidential election was "no news" and part of a pattern — could be tested by his ties to Trump. The center, which is pursuing information about the election interference, reports directly to Pompeo.

"People have to watch him," an unnamed CIA official told The Post. "It's almost as if he can't resist the impulse to be political."