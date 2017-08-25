Mueller issues grand jury subpoenas for Manafort-linked firms - Axios

Axios reports;

Special Counsel Bob Mueller is ratcheting up his probe again. The two new reported moves include one on Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and one on former national security advisor Mike Flynn:

This week Mueller has issued grand jury subpoenas for testimony from public relations executives who worked on an international lobbying campaign with Manafort per NBC News. The work was for a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party. Mueller is also looking into whether Flynn played a role in trying to obtain Hillary Clinton's emails from Russian hackers, the WSJ reports. A GOP operative told the WSJ earlier this year he was discussing the matter with Flynn, who at the time was serving as an advisor to then-candidate Trump. What it means: Manafort could be in serious legal trouble (recall the FBI raided Manafort's apartment last month).

Manafort could be in serious legal trouble (recall the FBI raided Manafort's apartment last month). The firms: European Center for a Modern Ukraine, Podesta Group, Mercury LLC, and three others NBC did not confirm.

Related... @KenDilanianNBC;

What's the significance of Mueller issuing subpoenas for testimony about Manafort lobbying?