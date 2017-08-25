Bannon on McConnell: "I'm going to light him up" - Axios

Axios reports;

Steve Bannon told The Economist two days after his White House departure as Trump's chief strategist that Breitbart "will never turn on" Trump and instead will try pushing Trump in the direction of populist and nationalist agendas; "we are never going to let him take a decision that hurts him." Interview highlights:

On Mitch McConnell: "I'm going to light him up."

On Silicon Valley and Wall Street: "they're a bunch of globalists who have forgotten their fellow Americans."

On China: "Let's go screw up One Belt One Road."

"In the White House, I had influence…At Breitbart, I had power." Since his departure, Bannon's back steering right-wing Breitbart News.