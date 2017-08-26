Newsvine

Ryan disagrees with Trump's Arpaio pardon - Axios

Axios reports;

Paul Ryan disagrees with Donald Trump's decision to pardon Joe Arpaio, per the Wall Street Journal, which published a statement from Ryan spokesman Doug Andres:

"The speaker does not agree with the decision. Law-enforcement officials have a special responsibility to respect the rights of everyone in the United States. We should not allow anyone to believe that responsibility is diminished by this pardon."

Our thought bubble: This is similar to Ryan's remarks on Trump's Charlottesville response ("he messed up"). He's registering disagreement with Trump's most controversial moves, without publicly repudiating him.

Read more: The responses from John McCain and others to the pardon.

 

