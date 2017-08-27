The Daily Beast reports;

Meet the Moscow Mouthpiece Married to a Racist Alt-Right Boss

She spreads the words of Russia's most virulent propagandist. He's a leading racist hate-monger. Nina Kouprianova and Richard Spencer are a very different kind of power couple.

Nina Kouprianova is not a member of the racist alt-right. At least, that's what she'll say when you ask her. "I am not a member of any movement," Kouprianova, who was born in the Soviet Union, recently told The Daily Beast via email. She added that she was "sympathetic" toward movements that "challenge the dominant and globally oriented post-Liberal ideology," but white nationalism—that fracturing of the U.S., resulting in a white ethno-state that would salve the wounds of American racists—is not for her.

Still, the track record, both personally and professionally, of Kouprianova—who also goes by the nom de plume Nina Byzantina—casts a pall over her denials. This is, after all, a woman who elected to marry Richard Spencer, the longtime lodestar of American white nationalism and progenitor of the term "alt-right." While the two are currently separated—as Spencer told The Washington Post, his recent work has taken a "toll" on their relationship—Kouprianova hasn't publicly distanced herself from the views of her husband, a man who has kept neo-Nazis enthralled with his views and who has expressed continued admiration for Vladimir Putin.

In fact, Kouprianova, who has a young daughter with Spencer, wrote a letter this week to the Flathead Beacon, one of their local papers in Montana. In it, Kouprianova compares the "witch hunts" surrounding her husband to Stalinist purges: "Threats and intimidation, which my current extended family continues to experience in Whitefish [Montana], remind me of the way my grandfather was forced to live [in the Soviet Union]," Kouprianova wrote. And to be fair, following Spencer's rise to prominence, threats—veiled and otherwise—have risen alongside. But the notion that the environment circling Kouprianova and Spencer is in any form reminiscent of Stalinist repression is, of course, laughable. And while the Kremlin's transparent support for Donald Trump and the white nationalists undergirding his campaign are both concerning trends on their own, it's the links between the two—links that are only just now becoming apparent—that are cause for that much more concern. It's those links that actors like Kouprianova have helped expand.