Trump retweets message saying Obama pardoned 'a traitor' | TheHill

The Hill reports;

President Trump on Monday retweeted a message incorrectly attacking President Obama of pardoning Chelsea Manning in defense of last week’s pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Trump retweeted Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich’s response to Obama adviser Ben Rhodes, who said that “Obama used his pardon and commutation power to give a second chance to people who deserved empathy, not racists who showed none.”

“Your boss pardoned a traitor who gave U.S. enemies state secrets, he also pardoned a terrorist who killed Americans. Spare us the lecture,” Pavlich said in a Sunday tweet that was retweeted Monday morning by Trump.

Pavlich, a columnist for The Hill, was referencing Obama’s commutations of the sentences of Chelsea Manning and Oscar Lopez Rivera’s sentences. Manning leaked classified information to WikiLeaks, and Rivera was a member of the Puerto Rican nationalist group Armed Forces of National Liberation that was responsible for many bombing deaths in the U.S.

Obama did not pardon either one, but rather commuted their sentences. Manning served seven years and Rivera served 35 before being released.

Trump on Monday also retweeted a message from conservative author Dinesh D’Souza, who shared a Washington Post story about anti-fascist groups attacking far-right group members in Berkeley, Ca., on Sunday.

“Finally, as if by accident, the Washington Post breaks down & admits the truth about where the violence is coming from,” D’Souza tweeted, including The Post’s headline of “Black-clad antifa attack peaceful right wing demonstrators in Berkeley.”