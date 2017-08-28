What authoritarianism experts think of Trump's decision to pardon Joe Arpaio - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

On Friday night, as Hurricane Harvey was bearing down on the Texas coast, President Trump pardoned Joe Arpiao. The former Arizona sheriff had been convicted of criminal contempt for ignoring a judge's orders to stop detaining people simply because he suspected them of being undocumented immigrants. (Over his decade-long career, his Maricopa County department was also accused of abusing prisoners, subjecting inmates to inhumane punishment and of ignoring other important crimes to track and expel immigrants.)

It's a controversial decision, one that Trump critics labeled as an example of the president's illiberal, rule-of-law violating, authoritarian impulses.

New York magazine called it, “Donald Trump’s gravest abuse of power yet.” An op-ed contributor for the New York Times said that Trump's decision put him in “uncharted waters,” writing " if the president can employ the pardon power to circumvent constitutional protections of liberty, there is very little left of the constitutional checks on presidential power.” Bob Bauer, a former White House counsel in the Obama administration, suggested on Lawfare that the decision showed a clear disregard for the rule of law.

Even before Trump granted the pardon, Noah Feldman, a law professor at Harvard, argued that such a move “would express presidential contempt for the Constitution.”

How valid are these concerns? We surveyed a handful of professors who study authoritarianism in other countries on what they see in Trump's decision, and whether it makes them nervous: