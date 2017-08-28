Newsvine

Joe Arpaio may challenge Jeff Flake for Arizona Senate seat: Exclusive

Seeded by Kenm77
Seeded on Mon Aug 28, 2017 9:47 AM
Washington Examiner reports;

After receiving President Trump's first pardon, Joe Arpaio's plans have gone from possible prison to book-writing, speeches and potentially another run for office in Arizona, with Sen. Jeff Flake's seat one opportunity he is eyeing.

"I'm sure getting a lot of people around the state asking me" to challenge Flake, said Arpaio, who served 24 years as sheriff before losing reelection in 2016. "All I'm saying is the door is open and we'll see what happens. I've got support. I know what support I have."

Full story in article.

