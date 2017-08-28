Report: North Korean missile passes over Japan - Axios

Axios reports;

After the Japanese government detected a missile launch from North Korea, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said a ballistic missile appeared to have passed over Japan, per CNBC, which the South Korean military has confirmed, per Yonhap News Agency.

South Korea's presidential office is convening a National Security Council meeting, per Yonhap News Agency.

The Japanese government warned citizens in northern Japan to take cover in solid buildings or underground shelters, per CNBC.

North Korea also launched three projectiles this weekend, which U.S. Pacific Command assessed to not be a threat to the U.S.

This comes amidst U.S. and South Korean joint military exercises, which North Korea perceives as rehearsal for invasion. August 28 was the final day of exercises for thousands of Japanese and U.S. troops in northern Japan.