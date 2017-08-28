Report: North Korean missile passes over Japan - Axios

Axios reports;
After the Japanese government detected a missile launch from North Korea, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said a ballistic missile appeared to have passed over Japan, per CNBC, which the South Korean military has confirmed, per Yonhap News Agency.
South Korea's presidential office is convening a National Security Council meeting, per Yonhap News Agency.
The Japanese government warned citizens in northern Japan to take cover in solid buildings or underground shelters, per CNBC.
North Korea also launched three projectiles this weekend, which U.S. Pacific Command assessed to not be a threat to the U.S.
This comes amidst U.S. and South Korean joint military exercises, which North Korea perceives as rehearsal for invasion. August 28 was the final day of exercises for thousands of Japanese and U.S. troops in northern Japan.
Related... Reuters update;
North Korea fires missile over Japan: Japanese government
TOKYO/SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile early on Tuesday from near Pyongyang that flew over northern Japan, the South Korean and Japanese governments said.
Public broadcaster NHK reported that the missile broke into three pieces and fell into the waters off Japan’s Hokkaido.
The Japanese government’s J-Alert warning system advised people in the area to take precautions.
The Japanese military did not attempt to shoot down the missile, which passed over Japanese territory around 6:06 a.m. time (2106 GMT).
South Korea’s military said the projectile was fired from the Sunan region near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang just before 6 a.m. (2100 GMT Monday).
Tensions had eased between North Korea and the United States after weeks of threats.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to fire missiles into the sea near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and U.S. President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang would face “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States.
