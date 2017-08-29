Felix Sater Is a Lean, Mean Trump-Russia Machine - Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports;

A career criminal keeps popping up to reveal Trump ties to Russia.

Felix Sater is back, and making it even more difficult for President Donald Trump to write off questions about his ties to Russia.

Among the many characters who have populated Trump's checkered history in real estate, Sater is the guy with one of the diciest resumes. A career criminal with ties to both organized crime and federal law enforcement, he partnered with Trump for years on a series of high-profile and unsuccessful real estate deals, including the Trump Soho hotel and condominium in Manhattan.

On Monday, the New York Times and the Washington Post disclosed a series of emails involving Sater's efforts in 2015 and 2016 to help the Trump Organization build a Trump Tower knock-off in Moscow. There's is a little hitch that makes that noteworthy: Trump was also running for president at the time.

"Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it," Sater wrote in an email to Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, in 2015. "I will get all of Putins team to buy in on this, I will manage this process.”

According to Bloomberg News, Cohen recently told a congressional committee investigating Trump's ties to Russia that he debriefed Trump three times about the Moscow deal. But Cohen apparently had a different impression than Sater of the value of the deal, telling congressional investigators that it "was not related in any way to Mr. Trump's presidential campaign."

Members of TrumpWorld have spent months attempting to draw bright lines between themselves and Russia, with Trump himself claiming he had “nothing to do with Russia” and labeling anyone seeking to prove otherwise as part of a “witch hunt.” But a steady stream of recent email disclosures that detail what Trump and his minions were actually doing during the 2016 campaign has taken the wind out of those arguments.

Law enforcement and intelligence officials also have publicly stated that they believe that the Kremlin worked to tilt the 2016 election in the president's favor, and Robert Mueller's team at the Justice Department is examining whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin. As a result, the Trump family's business and financial operations are facing more federal scrutiny than ever.