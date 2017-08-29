Trump Russia emails timeline - Business Insider

Business Insider reports;

Emails sent by members of President Donald Trump's inner circle during the election, which are now being examined by intelligence committees in Congress, reveal a consistent effort by Russia to infiltrate and secure leverage over the Trump campaign.

On Sunday, The Washington Post reported that the Russian-born businessman Felix Sater, a real-estate adviser who began bringing Russian investors to Trump Tower in the early 2000s, wrote emails to Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen in November 2015 asking to move forward with plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

The emails themselves were then obtained by The New York Times, which published them on Monday afternoon.

"I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected," Sater wrote to Cohen in an email on November 3, 2015. "I know how to play it and we will get this done. Buddy our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it. I will get all of Putins team to buy in on this, I will manage this process."

It is not clear whether Cohen replied to Sater, if at all. But he wrote directly to the Kremlin two months later.

"Over the past few months I have been working with a company based in Russia regarding the development of a Trump Tower - Moscow project in Moscow City," Cohen wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to emails submitted to the congressional intelligence committees and read to The Washington Post.

"Without getting into lengthy specifics. the communication between our two sides has stalled," Cohen continued. "As this project is too important, I am hereby requesting your assistance. I respectfully request someone, preferably you, contact me so that I might discuss the specifics as well as arranging meetings with the appropriate individuals. I thank you in advance for your assistance and look forward to hearing from you soon."

Trump signed a letter of intent to pursue the Trump Tower Moscow deal and had at least three conversations with Cohen about it in late 2015, Cohen said in a statement to the House Intelligence Committee.

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported that Cohen sent the email to a generic Kremlin email address that did not belong specifically to Peskov. Cohen told the Post that he never heard back from Peskov and the deal was scrapped by late January.