Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 1003 Seeds: 6372 Comments: 17483 Since: Oct 2013

Trump Jr. to testify in Senate, Manafort lawyer subpoenaed: CNN | Reuters

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Tue Aug 29, 2017 3:19 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Reuters reports;

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has agreed to testify privately to the Senate Judiciary Committee as it looks into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, CNN reported on Tuesday, weeks after he was invited to testify in public at a hearing in July.

Spokesmen and spokeswomen for the committee’s leaders did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

CNN also reported that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had issued subpoenas to Melissa Laurenza, an attorney with the Akin Gump law firm, who formerly represented Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and to Jason Maloni, a Manafort spokesman.

CNN said Maloni and a spokesman for Mueller declined comment and that Laurenza referred questions to a spokesman who did not immediately comment.

Full story in article.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor