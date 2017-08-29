It's time for Democrats' wonk class to write some single-payer plans - Vox

Vox reports;

Activists need help from real experts, not condescension.

Most of the people I know who work on health policy on a practical level don’t think the idea of a big political push to enact a Medicare-for-all plan makes a lot of sense. But the push is already underway, whether the wonks like it or not. Medicare-for-all bills have come close to passing in both New York and California, Bernie Sanders’s national political organization is firmly behind the idea, and giving some form of verbal endorsement to the notion is becoming a litmus test of character for huge swaths of grassroots activists.

But the plans that are out there tend to suffer from grave design flaws that make it extraordinarily unlikely they’ll ever be enacted.

The authors and sponsors of the existing single-payer bills ought to try harder to address their flaws, but it’s also legitimately difficult for them to do the work without the support of the kinds of institutions that would normally craft proposals. Yet at the same time, technocrats fundamentally can’t steer the course of a political movement. Some group of well-informed progressive health care wonks who work at one of Washington’s several well-known Democratic Party–aligned think tanks ought to sit down and write out the details of a single-payer health care plan that they think make sense.

Their reluctance to do this work as of two or three years ago — when single-payer health care was considered laughably implausible — was entirely understandable, but in the wake of the 2016 election outcome and the apparent failure of the Republican Party’s drive to repeal the Affordable Care Act, it’s become counterproductive and dysfunctional.

If progressive activists want to make a push for single-payer health care, then a push is going to be made. If competent technocrats don’t help, then the push will end up being for something unworkable and will likely end in tears. It’s time for Democratic health wonks to stop refighting old wars and start working on the health care system of the future.