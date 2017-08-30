USAT reports;

This inflatable Trump rat goes to Washington

Trump chicken, meet Trump rat.

If you wander by Washington, D.C.'s Dupont Circle on Wednesday, you will be graced with the view of an inflatable rat designed to look like a certain world leader.

The rat first appeared there on Tuesday, but its creator, John Post Lee, sought to manufacture it after Donald Trump's victory in November. The New York gallery owner asked himself what he could do following the election, according to the Washington Post.

"I wanted to do something meaningful, and also something cathartic to help myself," Lee told the Post. "This is what I know â I know how to help artists make things."

A character sketch, a Kickstarter campaign and a build later, the Trump rat made his debut two weeks ago in New York, appropriately, near the Trump Tower.

He's now making a two-day appearance in Dupont Circle.