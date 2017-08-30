Newsvine

Harvey triggers spike in hazardous chemical releases - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Hobbled oil refineries and damaged fuel facilities along the Gulf Coast of Texas from Tropical storm Harvey have released more than two million pounds of dangerous chemicals into the air this week, adding new health threats to Houston’s already considerable woes.

The big spike in releases, which include carcinogenic benzene and nitrogen oxide, will add an environmental and long-term health risk to the region that's struggling with the massive flooding that Harvey has brought to the country’s energy capital, according to environmental watchdogs.

The jump in emissions has been noticed on the ground in Houston, where residents have taken to Twitter to report a stronger-than-normal chemical smell in some areas.

“It’s adding to the cancer risk to the community and well as respiratory problems,” said Luke Metzger, director of Environment Texas, which has been tracking the emissions recorded by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for years.

That level of chemicals released this week from "unplanned events," which typically exclude normal day-to-day operations, was equal to the average amount measured over a three-month period last year, he said.

Full story in article.

