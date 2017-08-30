Congress may dole out Hurricane Harvey relief in stages - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Congressional Republicans may send Hurricane Harvey aid in multiple installments rather than one large lump sum as Congress did in response to Hurricane Sandy. And it could take months for Congress to deliver, according to Republican lawmakers.

As the storm continues to ravage the Texas coast, talks are underway in Congress on delivering money to help Houston and other areas around the Gulf Coast recover from the devastating storm. But Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of GOP leadership and a top appropriator, said it may make more sense to deliver the money as needed, rather than in a catch-all bill like the $50 billion Sandy measure.

Blunt said he preferred Congress’ handling of the tornado that struck Joplin, Missouri, in 2011 over its approach to Sandy, which included millions for other disasters and money aimed at mitigating future damage that many Republicans viewed as wasteful. Blunt was among the 36 Senate Republicans who opposed the Sandy bill, including both Texas GOP senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz. A majority of House Republicans also opposed the bill.

“My view has always been that multiple bills are fine, but you’re better off to pass multiple bills knowing what the costs are [rather] than some number that no one can really justify. Years later, we are still trying to figure out how to spend all this Sandy money,” Blunt told reporters in the Capitol on Tuesday. “With the Joplin tornado, I think we had four different bills over a period of time as we knew what the costs were. That would be my preference.” Of course, the recovery needed for Joplin was significantly dwarfed by the relief required for the East Coast.