Pittsburgh focus group tanks Trump - POLITICO

Politico reports;

“Outrageous,” “disastrous,” “abject disappointment,” “unique,” “off the scale,” “contemptible,” “crazy”: Donald Trump seems to have lost Pittsburgh, at least based on a focus group held in the city Tuesday night.

The group, a mix of people who voted for Trump or Hillary Clinton (plus one Jill Stein voter), came down hard on the president and Vice President Mike Pence during the session, sponsored by Emory University. Three people called Pence a “puppet,” and several used variations of “waiting in the wings,” though he was also called “quiet” and “reasonable.”

To a lesser degree, the voters also complained about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Asked to grade Congress, participants gave a collection of Cs, Ds and Fs, with most complaining that nothing is getting done.

Not many knew much about special counsel Robert Mueller, who’s leading the Russia investigation, but several singled out Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, as a problem due to his inexperience.

Trump won Pennsylvania last year by 44,000 votes, the first Republican to carry the state since 1988. He cited his support in Steel City earlier this year at the White House, explaining his decision to pull out of the international climate accord by saying, "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris."

Emory is sponsoring a series of focus groups focused on issues, including immigration.