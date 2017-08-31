Dems' 2020 dilemma: Familiar 70-somethings vs. neophyte no-names - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The party's presidential prospects generally fall into two, less-than-optimal categories.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Old but well-known vs. fresh but anonymous: That’s how the 2020 Democratic presidential field is shaping up so far — and it’s causing anxiety within a party starting to acknowledge that President Donald Trump could be harder to beat for reelection than the base would like to admit.

The older generation — Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — would be tested and experienced on the national stage, with high name recognition and built-in support. They’d also all be in their 70s, people who’ve been around forever for Trump to use as perfect foils for exactly what he stands against.

Then there’s everyone else looking at a White House run who could embody a new start, separate from the Washington and political establishment that repel voters. But they’re virtually unknown, and they’d be running against the most famous man in the world who’s proved he can dominate every news cycle.

If only, Democrats say, there was some person under 55 who had any profile.

“That person doesn’t exist,” said Howard Dean, the 2004 presidential candidate and former Democratic National Committee chair.

Dean, who’s 68, is clear on which option he wants: “I have nothing against any of the people my age who will run, but I really do believe that if we’re going to appeal to the younger generation, we’ve got to change the party."