Notorious Trump supporter David Clarke steps down as Milwaukee County's sheriff - Vox

Vox reports;

He hates Black Lives Matter, once called a black CNN commentator “jigaboo,” and allegedly let multiple people, including a baby, die in his jail.

David Clarke is no longer Milwaukee County’s sheriff.

Clarke gained national notoriety as a major supporter for President Donald Trump and for past inflammatory remarks on Fox News and social media, such as when he called a black CNN commentator a “jigaboo” and repeatedly claimed that Black Lives Matter is a “hate group” and a “terror organization.”

His resignation letter officially came in at 3:17 pm on Thursday, according to local news reports. Prominent local and state Democrats have been calling for Clarke’s resignation for months, especially following deaths — including that of a baby — in his jail.

It remains unclear what Clarke will do next. Previously, he suggested that he was being considered for a post at Trump’s Department of Homeland Security — but that ended up unconfirmed. It is notable, however, that the top job at the department is currently unfilled after former Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly became Trump’s chief of staff.