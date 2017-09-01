Tech companies are cracking down on hate speech | Ars Technica

ARS Technica reports;

"One of the greatest strengths of the United States is a belief that speech, particularly political speech, is sacred," wrote Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince in a 2013 blog post. Both then and now, the CDN and Web security company has protected websites from denial-of-service attacks that aim to drown out targets with fake traffic. Prince vowed that this service would be available to anyone who wanted it.

"There will be things on our network that make us uncomfortable," Prince wrote. But "we will continue to abide by the law, serve all customers, and hold consistently to a belief that our proper role is not that of Internet censor."

Recently, this stance put Prince in a really uncomfortable position. Cloudflare was providing service to the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website that published an article trashing Heather Heyer, a victim of lethal violence during the Charlottesville protests. So under pressure from anti-racism activists, Cloudflare dropped the hate site as a customer. The move caused Daily Stormer to go down for more than 24 hours.

Perhaps this situation sounds familiar. "We uphold the ideal of free speech on reddit as much as possible," Reddit said on the official company blog in 2014. But within months, the site started banning communities devoted to racism and misogyny. Twitter similarly declared in 2012 that the company represented "the free speech wing of the free speech party." But more recently it has ramped up efforts to combat harassment on its platform, notably banning right-wing Internet troll Milo Yiannopoulos.

Long after the development of the modern Web, free speech purists have traditionally drawn a sharp distinction between words and actions. As Prince put it in 2013, "a website is speech. It is not a bomb." But as the Internet becomes ever more deeply intertwined into our daily lives, that distinction doesn't always seem so clear-cut. Online mobs have found ways to cause serious offline harms: stealing and publishing private information, harassing employers and family members, flooding social media accounts with threats and vitriol, and so forth. Women, people of color, and the LGBTQA community often bear the brunt of these tactics.