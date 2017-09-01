McCain: 'We don't answer to' Trump - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Arizona Sen. John McCain made clear in an op-ed Thursday that he believes Congress does not fall secondary to President Donald Trump — instead calling on Congress to return to regular order to accomplish the things Trump can't.

"We must respect his authority and constitutional responsibilities," McCain wrote in a Washington Post op-ed Thursday night. "We must, where we can, cooperate with him. But we are not his subordinates. We don’t answer to him. We answer to the American people."

McCain made the plea to a Congress that faces continued gridlock as it returns from August recess next week, and wrote out how it is the responsibility of Congress to serve as a check to the president's power — pointing to Trump's lack of experience in public office.

"Congress must govern with a president who has no experience of public office, is often poorly informed and can be impulsive in his speech and conduct," the Arizona senator wrote.

"We must be diligent in discharging our responsibility to serve as a check on his power," he wrote. "And we should value our identity as members of Congress more than our partisan affiliation."