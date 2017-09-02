Vice reports;

This Twitter Bot Tracks Neo-Nazi Bitcoin Transactions

After a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month turned violent, a number of tech companies including GoDaddy and Cloudflare stopped supporting the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website. It now struggles to maintain a presence on the surface web. But its staff are still steadily raising funds: Monday, one recently-created Bitcoin wallet associated with the site received a donation for more than $100 USD. Tuesday, another, older Bitcoin wallet received a similarly-sized donation.

Though Bitcoin's value fluctuates daily, the Daily Stormer retains around $80,000 in the digital currency, and has received more than $200,000 since it started accepting it back in 2014, according to Bitcoin transactions listed in wallets controlled by the site. The Daily Stormer isn't alone: Racists have been raising significant funds via Bitcoin for years.

Now, a new Twitter bot created this month by security researcher John Bambenek is tracking just how much money they're collecting. It monitors a handful or so Bitcoin wallets associated with white supremacists, and reports when a donation is made. It also tweets updates on the amount of money Bitcoin wallets connected to hate groups have saved up.

Bambenek told me on a phone call that he made the Bitcoin-tracking bot in part because he rarely "gets to code interesting short-term things with impact." And, he said, "Fuck those guys."

The bot's ultimate purpose is to bring attention to the amount of cash that hate groups are able to rake in, and to put pressure on the organizations that continue to allow them to accept it. "I want to make it difficult for them to raise it, store it, and spend it," Bambenek said. "We're really focusing on disrupting their money flows."