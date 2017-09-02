Newsvine

N.K. claims development of hydrogen bomb for ICBM

Yonhap News
Seeded on Sat Sep 2, 2017 4:10 PM
Yonhap News reports;

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has developed a hydrogen bomb which can be mounted on a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Pyongyang's state media claimed Sunday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the loading of an "H-bomb into the ICBM during his visit to the Nuclear Weapons Institute, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The institute recently succeeded in making a more developed nuke, true to the strategic intention of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) for bringing about a signal turn in nuclear weaponization," the KCNA said.

Developing...

