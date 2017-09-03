How Washington lobbyists fought flood insurance reform - POLITICO

Politico reports;

They have already maneuvered to slow lawmakers' efforts to overhaul the National Flood Insurance Program and protect their industries’ profits.

The catastrophic weather in Texas has thrown the spotlight on the federal government’s troubled flood insurance program, which is nearly $25 billion in debt after huge payouts following Katrina, Sandy and other devastating hurricanes.

The powerful home builders’ lobby helped kill a proposal that would have phased out coverage for new construction in high-risk areas. The National Association of Realtors blocked an attempt to rein in discounted insurance rates that homeowners can get when their flood risk increases. And the American Bankers Association has warned of a “regional foreclosure crisis” if Congress axes coverage for homes with excessive claims.

Lawmakers who want to reel in the program are finding that they must appease the influential industry groups whose support they need to move forward.

"We want to have a vibrant construction industry," said Rep. Dennis Ross (R-Fla.), who's pushing for a greater private-sector presence in the flood insurance market. "We want to have a vibrant real estate industry. That's all great. But we're incentivizing building in high-risk areas, which is a moral hazard."