Xi, Putin agree to 'appropriately deal' with N.Korea nuclear test: Xinhua | Reuters

Reuters
Seeded on Sun Sep 3, 2017 7:44 AM
Reuters reports;

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed Sunday to “appropriately deal with” the latest nuclear test by North Korea, state news agency Xinhua said.

“The two leaders agreed to stick to the goal of denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula and keep close communication and coordination to deal with the new situation,” Xinhua said in a brief dispatch.

The two were meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the BRICS group of nations in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen.

 

