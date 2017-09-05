Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 1011 Seeds: 6430 Comments: 17745 Since: Oct 2013

Putin: Trump is 'not my bride' - Axios

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: Axios
Seeded on Tue Sep 5, 2017 5:01 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Axios reports;

When asked during a press conference today if he finds Trump to be "naive" and a disappointment, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Trump is "not my bride, and I'm not his groom," according to AP. He refused to comment on how he would feel if Trump were impeached.

Why it matters: U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia attempted to interfere in the election process to help Trump win, and Trump has repeatedly praised Putin for being a tough leader, saying that he wants to have better relations with Russia. But recently there has been a series of sanctions between the two countries. (Read about that here.) And of course, Putin's comments also come in the middle of an ongoing U.S. intelligence investigation into the Trump campaign's possible dealings with the Russian government.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor