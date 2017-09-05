Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon and more push Trump on DACA - CNET

CNET reports;

Silicon Valley once again is speaking out against President Donald Trump, this over his plan to end the popular but controversial "Dreamer" program.

President Donald Trump has decided he will end DACA, a controversial Obama-era immigration program that offers undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children a chance to work and study without fear of deportation. And the tech industry is not pleased.

Despite DACA's popularity -- since its inception in 2012, about 800,000 people had signed up -- a group of state attorneys general threatened to challenge the program if Trump doesn't rescind it himself by Sept. 5. On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the "Dreamers" program would be rescinded.

Now tech industry leaders are joining members of Congress in criticizing Trump's decision.

This is just the latest move by tech leaders who have been increasingly flexing their political muscle in recent years, speaking out on everything from gay rights to early childhood vaccinations. Since Trump was sworn in as president on Jan. 20, they've been speaking out against him.

First, they opposed his controversial travel ban, and again when it was revised. They also rejected Trump's ban on transgender troops, announced in July. And a number of tech CEOs resigned from presidential advisory councils over Trump's handling of the rally of white supremacists, klansmen and Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Now tech executives are banding together again to speak out for "Dreamers." Here's what they had to say:

A collection of tech's biggest names, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Uber CTO Thuan Pham and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky and more than 300 others, signed a group letter to Trump, as well as leaders in the House of Representatives and the Senate. It was sent last week, when rumors began circulating Trump planned to end the program.

FWD.us is a political action group started four years ago by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to push for immigration reform.

...

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who moved to the US from India three decades ago, took to (where else?) recently purchased LinkedIn to publish his statement last week as well.

Brad Smith, the company's president and chief legal officer, also penned a blog post arguing that rescinding DACA would "not only negatively impact thousands of hardworking people across the United States, but will be a step backwards for our entire nation."