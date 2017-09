Axios reports;

There are roughly 800,000 people participating in DACA — the Obama-era program ended by the Trump administration that shielded undocumented immigrants who arrived as children. The bulk of the people in the program are presently in their 20s, and about 80% arrived when they were 10 or younger, according to an August 2017 survey of 3,036 DACA recipients by the left-leaning Center for American progress.