Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 1012 Seeds: 6444 Comments: 17812 Since: Oct 2013

David Clarke joins America First Action Super PAC - Axios

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: Axios
Seeded on Tue Sep 5, 2017 11:40 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Axios reports;

Former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke has joined the America First Action Super PAC as a senior advisor and spokesman.

Clarke said: "It gives me the chance to do what I love most—promote President Trump's agenda, including his fierce support for the American law enforcement officer, and ensure that the will of the American people who got President Trump elected is not derailed by the left or the self-serving Washington establishment."

Why now: Clarke resigned last Thursday after serving Milwaukee County for 15 years. He has been a vocal supporter of President Trump, and endorsed him at the Republican National Convention last year.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor