House passes $7.9 billion aid bill for Hurricane Harvey - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The House overwhelmingly approved a $7.85 billion measure this afternoon for response to Hurricane Harvey, with the goal of landing the legislation on President Donald Trump's desk by week's end.

The aid bill now heads to the Senate, where GOP leaders plan to link it to a separate effort to raise the debt ceiling. But an offer this morning from Democratic leaders has complicated that calculus.

Trump is aiming to quash growing GOP opposition to the strategy to raise the debt ceiling as part of a Hurricane Harvey relief package, according to multiple House and White House officials. And the House is expected to ultimately approve the deal.

 

