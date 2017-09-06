Hackers gain access to hundreds of global electric systems - CNET

CNET reports;

Electrical power grids around the world have been infiltrated by hackers.

Researchers from Symantec, a security company, found evidence that hundreds of power grid sites across the US, Turkey and Switzerland were hit in a massive hacking campaign they are calling Dragonfly 2.0.

The campaign, which started as early as 2011, included malicious emails sent to targets who worked in the energy industry, Symantec said. The first attacks quieted down in 2014, but started back up again in December 2015, with a phishing email disguised as a New Year's Eve party invite.

Symantec warned that hackers now have login credentials and access to multiple power grids around the world, with the potential to cause blackouts.