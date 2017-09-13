Bluetooth hack could hit most devices, say researchers - CNET

CNET reports;

More than 5 billion devices are vulnerable to a "highly infectious" malware attack. Go ahead, blame the internet of things.

More than 5.3 billion devices with Bluetooth signals are at risk of a malware attack newly identified by an internet of things security company.

If you're not keeping count, that's most of the estimated 8.2 billion devices that use Bluetooth, which allows for our gadgets to connect and communicate wirelessly. Nearly every connected device out there has Bluetooth capability. Your phones, laptops, speakers, car entertainment systems -- the list goes on and on to even the most mundane gadgets.

Because those devices can connect to others effortlessly, Bluetooth has left an open attack point for hackers, according to researchers at Armis Labs. The attack method, which they're calling BlueBorne, is especially dangerous because it can spread without the victim doing anything or noticing it.