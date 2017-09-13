Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 1013 Seeds: 6454 Comments: 17845 Since: Oct 2013

Bluetooth hack could hit most devices, say researchers - CNET

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNET.com
Seeded on Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:33 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

CNET reports;

More than 5 billion devices are vulnerable to a "highly infectious" malware attack. Go ahead, blame the internet of things.

More than 5.3 billion devices with Bluetooth signals are at risk of a malware attack newly identified by an internet of things security company.

If you're not keeping count, that's most of the estimated 8.2 billion devices that use Bluetooth, which allows for our gadgets to connect and communicate wirelessly. Nearly every connected device out there has Bluetooth capability. Your phones, laptops, speakers, car entertainment systems -- the list goes on and on to even the most mundane gadgets.

Because those devices can connect to others effortlessly, Bluetooth has left an open attack point for hackers, according to researchers at Armis Labs. The attack method, which they're calling BlueBorne, is especially dangerous because it can spread without the victim doing anything or noticing it. 

Full story in article.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor