The Daily Beast reports;

Twitter Lets You Target Ads to Millions of People Who Use the N-Word

Facebook got in hot water after it was found to let people target anti-Semites. Twitter reaches far more people, with some of the worst terms in the English language.

Twitter's advertising platform tells prospective marketers it has 26.3 million users interested in the derogatory term "wetback," 18.6 million accounts that are likely to engage with the word "Nazi," and 14.5 million users who might be drawn to "n**ger." As part of its investigation, The Daily Beast on Friday was able to launch campaigns on Twitter Ads that targeted users the platform said were likely to respond to these disparaging terms. The platform did not ask to approve these ad campaigns before they went live. The Daily Beast immediately terminated these campaigns after confirming each campaign had successfully launched. Twitter allows customers to target many millions of users likely to engage with hateful terms like the ones we tested—far more than on Facebook. ProPublica reported on Thursday that Facebook customers taking out advertisements on that platform could reach nearly 2,300 people interested in terms such as "Jew hater" and "How to burn jews."

