Democrats Torn Between Playing Offense And Defense On Health Care

Buzzfeed reports;

“It would be stupid of us to daydream about a perfect health care system while Republicans quietly dismantle the health care system we actually have.”

As the Democratic Party turns to the future on health care — with more than a dozen senators coming out this week in support of Sen. Bernie Sanders' single payer bill — the window to repeal the Affordable Care Act remains open and some in the party are worried that Republicans could act to kill or at least maim the law, while Democrats are looking elsewhere.

Sanders released a Medicare-for-all bill this week with the endorsement of 16 Democratic senators. It could represent the next Democratic vision of health care reform to be pitched in future elections.

But meanwhile, the Affordable Care Act’s individual markets, while stable, remain expensive in many rural areas due to a void of insurance options. The White House seems uninterested in improving the markets, and the president openly muses about letting them collapse. While the Affordable Care Act’s defenders though they could rest easy after repeal failed over the summer, proponents of another repeal bill insist they are gaining momentum and are close to securing the votes they would need to pass it.

This has some Democrats saying the current focus needs to be not on pitching future reforms, but protecting and improving Obamacare.

“My main goal is to fix what we’ve got. And then we can look at anything they want to bring forward through a normal process later, whether it’s Bernie[‘s bill] or whatever it’ll be,” said West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.