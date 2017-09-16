Trump's tweet on London attack draws ire from U.K. officials - POLITICO

Politico reports;

'These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!' Trump tweets.

British officials rebuked President Donald Trump on Friday for claiming that the individuals responsible for setting off explosives in the London subway had been “in the sights of” law enforcement who failed to be “proactive.”

Prime Minister Theresa May reproached Trump for his rhetoric in the wake of what police are investigating as a terrorist attack that injured at least 29 people.

“I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation,” she said. “As I’ve just said, the police and security services are working to discover the full circumstances of this cowardly attack and to identify all those responsible.”

Trump earlier on Friday had used the latest attack to offer tough talk on terrorism, and implied that Scotland Yard officials had fallen down on the job — although it’s unclear what non-public information, if any, the president based the comment on.

“Another attack in London by a loser terrorist,” Trump tweeted early Friday morning. “These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!”

He wrote in a follow-up post that “loser terrorists” should “be dealt with in a much tougher manner” and urged the U.S. to curb their internet access, which serves as a recruiting tool for terrorists.

“We must cut off & use better!” Trump said.