Philippines' Duterte asks head of human rights agency: 'Are you a pedophile?' | Reuters

Reuters reports;

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday asked the head of the country’s Commission on Human Rights (CHR) if he was a pedophile for focusing on the killing of teenagers in the government’s bloody war on drugs.

Duterte also suggested to lawmakers using CHR’s proposed 678 million pesos budget to buy the police body cameras if they don’t want to restore funding for the agency, which he has clashed with repeatedly over his anti-drugs campaign.

The CHR requested a budget of 1.72 billion pesos for 2018, but the government proposed 678 million instead. Duterte’s allies in the lower house of Congress then voted to allocate it just 1,000 pesos ($20), in what critics of the drugs war said was retaliation for its efforts to investigate thousands of killings in the past 15 months, including those of two teenagers in August.

“Why is this guy so pre...suffocated with the issue of young people, especially boys? Are you a pedophile?” Duterte asked, referring to CHR head Chito Gascon.

“Why are you smitten with teenagers? Are you? I‘m having my doubts. Are you gay or a pedophile?,” he said.