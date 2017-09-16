No, Trump isn't staying in the Paris Climate Deal - Axios

Axios reports;

The Wall Street Journal and others reported earlier today that Trump completely changed his mind on the Paris Climate Accord, ultimately deciding to stay in it. They cited "EU climate officials" but a White House spokeswoman denied these reports, telling Axios:

"There has been no change in the United States' position on the Paris agreement. As the President has made abundantly clear, the United States is withdrawing unless we can re-enter on terms that are more favorable to our country."