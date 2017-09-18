The US may close its embassy in Cuba after possible sonic weapon attacks - Vox

Vox reports;

That would reverse one of the Obama administration’s top diplomatic accomplishments.

The United States is considering closing its embassy in Cuba for a strange and scary reason: the unexplained injuries that dozens of American diplomats suffered after potentially being hit by some sort of secret sonic weapon.

Starting in mid-November 2016, at least 21 Americans who worked at the embassy in Havana complained of hearing loss, nausea, loss of balance, and headaches. Some of those diplomats even suffered from mild brain damage and blood disorders, and two may have completely and permanently lost their hearing.

The attacks ended this spring, but the mysterious events explain why Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Washington may shutter the US mission in Havana.

“We have it under evaluation,” Tillerson told CBS’s John Dickerson on Sunday. “It’s a very serious issue with respect to the harm that certain individuals have suffered.”

Tillerson’s comments came two days after five Republican senators, including Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Marco Rubio (R-FL), wrote a letter to the secretary imploring him to expel Cuban diplomats from the US. If Cuba doesn’t figure out who or what was behind the attacks, the legislators said that America should close the Havana embassy.

"Cuba's neglect of its duty to protect our diplomats and their families cannot go unchallenged," the lawmakers wrote.