Sen John McCain says he'll "reluctantly" support #Trumpcare if his governor does

Twitter: Brian Klaas ‏@brianklaas

There is a very real possibility that ObamaCare could still be repealed in the next 12 days.

Vox reports;

The fate of the GOP’s new Obamacare repeal push will come down to these senators

The Republican effort to repeal Obamacare may be back from the dead, as the party makes one last attempt to get a bill through the Senate before an effective deadline of September 30.

Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) are trying to win enough support for a revised bill that would block-grant Obamacare money for states and cap Medicaid spending. It has not yet been scored by the Congressional Budget Office or been ruled as compliant with the Senate’s restrictive budget reconciliation rules. And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not yet confirmed he’ll bring the bill to a vote.

But the fast-approaching deadline of September 30 has added extra urgency to this effort. That’s the last day on which the Senate can pass Obamacare repeal with only Republican votes via the budget reconciliation process. If that date passes with no action, it would effectively kill the partisan repeal drive for the rest of this Congress. So conservatives are making one last push — since they did fall short by only one vote last time — and liberals are mobilizing to try to stop them.

Republicans control 52 Senate seats, and they will need 50 votes to pass the bill. If three Republicans vote no, the bill fails. So here are the key GOP senators to watch, ranked in rough order of most likely to oppose the bill to relatively less likely:

Susan Collins (R-ME): Collins opposed all three versions of repeal that were brought to a vote in July. She’s a longtime senator with a moderate reputation who represents a purple state. Given her past votes and her political situation, most expect she’ll vote against this repeal effort too.

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK): Murkowski also opposed all three versions of repeal that came before the Senate in July, and this Monday that she’s undecided on Cassidy-Graham. Her situation is a bit more complex than Collins’s, though. For one, Alaska is a conservative state. But Murkowski has an independent streak, even surviving a primary defeat in 2010 to win reelection via write-in campaign. Additionally, Alaska is an unusual state facing very specific health challenges. Theoretically, that could mean some special allowance could be made in the bill to help out Alaska, but that didn’t work last time.

Rand Paul (R-KY): In recent days, Paul has become the Senate’s most vocal critic of Cassidy-Graham, tweeting repeatedly that he’d oppose the bill because it keeps too much of Obamacare in place. Still, there’s been some skepticism about whether he’d truly be willing to be the swing vote who kept Obamacare in place. (Last time, he voted against McConnell’s initial repeal-and-replace bill but then did come around to vote yes on the Senate’s “skinny repeal” bill, which was essentially a placeholder to keep the repeal effort alive.)

John McCain (R-AZ): McCain shockingly tanked the Obamacare repeal effort in July by voting against skinny repeal, calling for his colleagues to return to regular order and pursue a bipartisan effort. But Cassidy-Graham is co-written by his closest friend in the Senate, Lindsey Graham, and McCain’s public comments on the matter have been less than definitive. He said Monday he might “reluctantly” back the bill if his state’s governor, Doug Ducey, endorsed it — and hours later, Ducey did. So McCain’s no vote can no longer be taken for granted by Democrats.