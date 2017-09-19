Read: Trump's full speech to the UN General Assembly - Vox

Vox transcript;

President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the first time on Tuesday. In his speech, he focused on the threat posed by North Korea, and on Iran’s government and the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump referred to North Korean leader Kim Jung Un as “rocket man,” and described him as being on “a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.” He also threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea if the US finds itself “forced to defend itself or its allies.”

On Iran, Trump demanded that “Iran's government must stop supporting terrorists, begin serving its own people, and respect the sovereign rights of its neighbors.” He also criticized the Iran nuclear deal, calling it, characteristically, “one of the worst and most one-sided transactions” and “an embarrassment.”

Read a rush transcript of President Trump’s full remarks below.