Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 1017 Seeds: 6487 Comments: 17992 Since: Oct 2013

Read: Trump's full speech to the UN General Assembly - Vox

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: Vox
Seeded on Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:27 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Vox transcript;

President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the first time on Tuesday. In his speech, he focused on the threat posed by North Korea, and on Iran’s government and the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump referred to North Korean leader Kim Jung Un as “rocket man,” and described him as being on “a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.” He also threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea if the US finds itself “forced to defend itself or its allies.”

On Iran, Trump demanded that “Iran's government must stop supporting terrorists, begin serving its own people, and respect the sovereign rights of its neighbors.” He also criticized the Iran nuclear deal, calling it, characteristically, “one of the worst and most one-sided transactions” and “an embarrassment.”

Read a rush transcript of President Trump’s full remarks below.

Full transcript in article.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor