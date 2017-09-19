Newsvine

Ryan, White House oppose bipartisan health care push - Axios

Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: Axios
Seeded on Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:48 AM
Axios reports;

Paul Ryan and the White House have told Senate Republicans they won't support a bipartisan plan to make urgent fixes to the Affordable Care Act, Politico reports. Instead, they're all in on Graham-Cassidy, the last-ditch ACA repeal bill that's coming up on a Sept. 30 deadline.

What they're saying: Some Republicans say the talks between Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and Patty Murray (D-WA) seemed promising at first, but won't offer enough for conservatives and are unlikely to produce something that can pass. Meanwhile, a senior WH official told Politico that "there was never much interest in the Murray-Alexander talks" anyway.

Ryan's take: A spokesperson said "the speaker is drawing a red line" over the bipartisan fix.

McConnell's take: Mitch McConnell endorsed the Graham-Cassidy bill Tuesday.

Go deeper: What's missing from the latest ACA repeal bill.

 

