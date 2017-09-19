Graham: We must choose "socialism or federalism" for health care - Axios

Axios reports;

The Senate GOP's weekly press conference focused on — what else? — the Graham-Cassidy plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Sens. Lindsey Graham, who said he's "never felt better about where we're at," and Bill Cassidy were along to answer questions regarding the state of play.

The big argument: Graham framed his health care plan as the only thing standing in the way of the United States' eventual move to a single-payer system (he didn’t explain why). "Here's the choice for America: socialism or federalism when it comes to your health care,” he said.

More quotes from Graham:

His big prediction: "At the end of the day, I think we're going to get 50 Republican votes — and I'm going to make a prediction — there's gonna be a lot of Democrats struggling with a 'no' vote."

A promise from the House: "Paul Ryan told me to my face, 'If you pass it, we pass it.'"

On McCain's call for regular order: "There will be a public hearing … At the end of the day, this is the only process left available to stop a march toward socialism … The Democratic Party is never going to give us anything that'll fundamentally change Obamacare."